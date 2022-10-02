Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Hospital authorities in Wales have been accused of attempting to cover up failings in the delivery of a baby born with significant brain damage.

Gethin Channon, who was born on 25 March 2019 at Singleton Hospital, in Swansea, suffers from quadriplegic cerebral palsy, a severe disability that requires 24/7 care.

There were complications during his birth, due to him being in an abnormal position that prevented normal delivery, and he was eventually born via Caesarean section.

An independent review commissioned by Swansea Bay University Health Board (SBUHB), which manages Singleton Hospital, found “several adverse features” surrounding Gethin’s delivery that were omitted from or “inaccurately specified” in the hospital’s internal report.

The investigation, carried out by obstetrician, Dr Bill Kirkup, said SBUHB “significantly” downplayed the “suboptimal” care received by Gethin and his mother, Sian, and erroneously attributed his condition to a blocked windpipe.

It also suggests that amendments were retrospectively made to examination notes taken by staff during the course of Mrs Channon’s labour.

Following the conclusion of the review, SBUHB appears to have questioned the credentials of Dr Kirkup, who is currently chairing the East Kent maternity review and received a CBE in 2008 for his work.

The family said that SBUHB, which was flagged by national inspectors in the months after Gethin’s birth due to “concerns” over its ability to deliver “safe and effective” maternal care, had “covered-up” the failings in their case.

SBUHB said it has been “working tirelessly” with the family to investigate and address their concerns, and said it would be inappropriate to comment on specific allegations as the process was ongoing.

Dr Kirkup was initially instructed by the health board to investigate complaints made by the Channon family over the quality of nursing support they received to help care for Gethin after his birth.

However, as part of his investigation, he identified various alleged abnormalities during Mrs Channon’s labour that he said were not viewed as “material” by staff because an umbilical cord blood sample taken following Gethin’s birth, which helps to evaluate a newborn’s health, returned results “within normal limits”.

Dr Kirkup wrote: “Not only does this significantly play down the importance of the suboptimal care in labour and potential for learning and improvement, it is methodologically unsound to rely on a single result that stood in sole contradiction to an otherwise coherent clinical picture.”

In five separate examinations, one of which was carried out the day before the delivery, it was “described or suspected” by staff that Gethin was stuck in a position incompatible with normal birth, the review found.

Gethin with his parents and sister, Ffion (Channon family)

An examination of Gethin’s mother, at 8.30am on the day of his birth, had indicated that he was in an abnormal position which should have led to an immediate C-section, but this detail was “inexplicably omitted” from the hospital’s internal report, Dr Kirkup said.

The C-section was not carried out until more than four hours later — and only came after repeated attempts, described as “hazardous” and “futile”, to manually rotate Gethin.

Scans of Gethin’s heartbeat prior to birth should also have alerted staff to the gravity of the situation, the report suggested. “… there was a progressive rise in baseline heart rate later, suggesting deterioration in the baby’s condition,” the review found.

Amendments also appear to have been made to one examination note to present a clinical picture that wrongly indicated Gethin was progressing down the birth canal safely, Dr Kirkup’s review suggested.

“It was seemingly an attempt to hide that they should have seen the problem and acted upon it,” Robert Channon, Gethin’s father, said.

An SBUHB review “found no evidence to support the allegation that the records had been altered …”

Dr Kirkup concluded “there were opportunities to recognise a deteriorating situation much earlier,” and criticised the hospital for overemphasising the results of Gethin’s umbilical cord blood test and instead attributing his poor outcome to a windpipe blockage.

“… it is impossible for a tracheal mucus plug to account for the documented extremely poor condition of a baby immediately after delivery that had yet to take his first breath,” he wrote.

After receiving an early draft copy of Dr Kirkup’s review, the health board appears to have challenged his qualifications.

In a letter sent to SBUHB, Dr Kirkup wrote: “If you reread the sentence in your letter where you ask for my qualifications and experience as an obstetrician, you will see a perfect microcosm of an organisation responding in a closed and unconstructive manner.”

In correspondence with the Channon family, SBUHB said Dr Kirkup had been “asked to confirm if he has qualified and worked as a Consultant Obstetrician and if so when he last practiced,” to ensure he had the required level of expertise to reach the findings of the review.

Gethin is now three years old but requires 24/7 support from his parents and dedicated nurses (Channon family)

When the Kirkup report was released to the family, SBUHB indicated that it would commission a second independent investigation.

However, due to disagreements between the family and SBUHB over who would oversee the second review, the investigation was later cancelled by the health board.

An internal investigation conducted into Mrs Channon’s maternity care was commissioned by SBUHB, but has been repeatedly delayed delivering its findings.

Mrs Channon questioned whether other families have suffered as a result of improper maternity care at Singleton Hospital. “If they refuse to acknowledge what had gone wrong and what they could have fixed, how many other children have been affected in the last three and a half years by the same procedures?”

An inspection of Singleton Hospital maternity services, conducted between 24 and 26 June 2019, just months after Gethin’s birth, identified “concern relating to the ability of staff to deliver care in a safe and effective way”, with staff “often working long hours, over and above normal shifts to help cover shortages”.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 30 September 2022 British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who has not been seen in days, leaves the back of Downing Street after a meeting with Office For Budget Responsibility following the release of her government’s mini-budget Getty UK news in pictures 29 September 2022 The Virginia creeper foliage on the Tu Hwnt i'r Bont (Beyond the Bridge) Llanwrst, Conwy North Wales, has changed colour from green to red in at the start of Autumn. The building was built in 1480 as a residential dwelling but has been a tearoom for over 50 years PA UK news in pictures 28 September 2022 Criminal barristers from the Criminal Bar Association (CBA), demonstrates outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, as part of their ongoing pay row with the Government PA UK news in pictures 27 September 2022 David White, Garter King of Arms, poses with an envelope franked with the new cypher of King Charles III 'CIIIR', after it was printed in the Court Post Office at Buckingham Palace in central London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 26 September 2022 A gallery staff member poses next to a painting by Lucian Freud - Self-portrait (Fragment), 1956 - on show at a photocall for the Credit Suisse exhibition - Lucian Freud: New Perspectives at the National Gallery in London PA UK news in pictures 25 September 2022 Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer is interviewed by Laura Kuenssberg in Liverpool before the start of the Labour Party annual Conference which he opened with a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and sang the national anthem PA UK news in pictures 24 September 2022 Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of the ledger stone at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle PA UK news in pictures 23 September 2022 A climate change activist protests against UK private jets while lighting his right arm on fire during the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London EPA UK news in pictures 22 September 2022 Woody Woodmansey, Lee Bennett, Kevin Armstrong, Nick Moran and Clifford Slapper attend the unveiling of a stone for David Bowie on the Music Walk of Fame at Camden, north London PA UK news in pictures 21 September 2022 A flock of birds in the sky as the sun rises over Dungeness in Kent PA UK news in pictures 20 September 2022 Flowers which were laid by members of the public in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland are collected by the Hillsborough Gardening Team and volunteers to be replanted for those that can be saved or composted PA UK news in pictures 19 September 2022 The ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels down the long walk as it arrives at Windsor Castle for the committal service at St George’s Chapel AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 18 September 2022 A man stands among campers on The Mall ahead of the Queen’s funeral Reuters UK news in pictures 17 September 2022 Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Nathan Collins fouls Manchester City’s Jack Grealish leading to a red card. City went on to win the match at Molineux Stadium three goals to nil. Action Images/Reuters UK news in pictures 16 September 2022 Members of the public stand in the queue near Tower Bridge, and opposite the Tower of London, as they wait in line to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, in London AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 15 September 2022 Members of the public in the queue on in Potters Fields Park, central London, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday PA UK news in pictures 14 September 2022 The first members of the public pay their respects as the vigil begins around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday PA UK news in pictures 13 September 2022 Crowds cheer as King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort arrive for a visit to Hillsborough Castle Getty UK news in pictures 12 September 2022 Crowds line the Royal Mile, Edinburgh, as King Charles III joins a procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS UK news in pictures 11 September 2022 Members of the Public pay their respects as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 10 September 2022 Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wave at well-wishers on the Long walk at Windsor Castle AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 9 September 2022 King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort wave after viewing floral tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Buckingham Palace Getty UK news in pictures 8 September 2022 A screen commemorating Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in Piccadilly Circus, London Britain EPA UK news in pictures 7 September 2022 Police officers stand guard after Animal Rebellion activists threw paint on the walls and road outside the Houses of Parliament in protest, in London, Britain Reuters UK news in pictures 6 September 2022 Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government PA UK news in pictures 5 September 2022 Visitors at the PoliNations garden in Victoria Square, Birmingham, which is made up of five 40ft high tree installations and over 6,000 plants. The PoliNations programme aims to explore how migration and cross-pollination have shaped the UK’s gardens and culture PA UK news in pictures 4 September 2022 Undergraduates at the University of St Andrews take part in the traditional Pier Walk along the harbour walls of St Andrews before the start of the new academic year PA UK news in pictures 3 September 2022 The Massed Pipes and Drums parade during the Braemar Highland Gathering at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park PA UK news in pictures 2 September 2022 Number 12 Company Irish Guards at Wellington Barracks, central London, before commencing their first Guard Mount at Buckingham Palace PA UK news in pictures 1 September 2022 A salmon leaps up the weir at Hexham in Northumberland, despite the drought warnings and low water levels, the River Tyne is still flowing well allowing the salmon and sea trout to head up river to spawn. Every year tens of thousands of salmon make the once-in-a-lifetime journey along the Tyne to spawn, having been out a sea PA UK news in pictures 31 August 2022 Flowers are placed at the gates outside Kensington Palace, London, the former home of Diana, Princess of Wales, on the 25th anniversary of her death PA UK news in pictures 30 August 2022 Edinburgh’s waste workers clearing mountains of rubbish at Forrest Road as they return to work following their 11 days of industrial action PA UK news in pictures 29 August 2022 Competitors take part in the World Gravy Wrestling Championships at the Rose 'N' Bowl, in Rossendale, Lancashire PA UK news in pictures 28 August 2022 People from the Emancipated Run Crew who are running the carnival parade all in green to remember the 72 people that died in the Grenfell fire during the Family Day at the Notting Hill Carnival in London, which returned to the streets for the first time on two years, after it was thwarted by the pandemic PA UK news in pictures 27 August 2022 Competitors in the bog section during Rude Health Bog Triathlon at Llanwrtyd Wells, in Wales PA UK news in pictures 26 August 2022 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets patient Rita Thomson after she had a complete hip replacement during a visit to South West London Orthopaedic Centre Getty UK news in pictures 25 August 2022 Finney Harrod receiving his GCSE results at Norwich School, in Norwich, Norfolk PA UK news in pictures 24 August 2022 A young girl lays a tribute in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night PA UK news in pictures 23 August 2022 Florists prepare the entrance to 10 Downing Street with flowers in the Ukraine national colors in London AP UK news in pictures 22 August 2022 17-year-old pilot Mack Rutherford lands at Biggin Hill Airport, Westerham, Kent, as he continues in his bid to beat the Guinness World Record for the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small plane PA UK news in pictures 21 August 2022 Members of the Unite union man a picket line at one of the entrances to the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, Britain's biggest and busiest container port, after backing industrial action by 9-1 in a dispute over pay PA UK news in pictures 20 August 2022 A young girl dances in Belfast City Centre during the first Mela Carnival, in which participants from more than 20 different cultura groups don traditional costumes to celebrate Northern Ireland’s cultural diversity PA UK news in pictures 19 August 2022 Commuters queue for buses outside Victoria underground train station which is closed due to strike action Getty UK news in pictures 18 August 2022 Pupils celebrate with their A-level results at Norwich School, Norwich PA UK news in pictures 17 August 2022 Rishi Sunak looks at a NLAW anti tank launcher, supplied to Ukraine, during a campaign visit to Thales Defence System plant in Belfast, as part of his campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister PA UK news in pictures 16 August 2022 Protesters gather outside Perth Concert Hall in Scotland, where Conservative leadership hopefuls, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are due to take part in an hustings event PA UK news in pictures 15 August 2022 A van from the company Bishop’s Move, which specialises in removals, storage and shipping, outside Downing Street, London PA UK news in pictures 14 August 2022 A part of a £45m furnace straddles the central reservation as it is moved along the M53 which was closed between junction 5 at Hooton and junction 10 for Cheshire Oaks, to accommodate the abnormal load heading to Essar’s Stanlow refinery PA UK news in pictures 13 August 2022 Dry grass in Eastville Park, Bristol. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for extreme heat covering four days from Thursday to Sunday for parts of England and Wales PA UK news in pictures 12 August 2022 Dust from a quarry behind a balloon flying at the annual Bristol International Balloon Fiesta Reuters

SBUHB said its maternity services had been independently assessed this year and that the “initial feedback has been positive, confirming the services are operating to the required national standards, and providing safe care”.

Addressing the Channons’ allegations, it said: “The Health Board has been working tirelessly with the family to investigate and to address their concerns over many months with regular correspondence and discussions. The Health Board remains committed to completing its investigations in a thorough, open and frank manner.”