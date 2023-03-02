Tesco recalls popular product over allergy fears: ‘Do not eat it’

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tesco has recalled its own brand Arrabbiata Sauce because it may contain milk that is not mentioned on the label.

Customers who are allergic to milk have been advised not to eat the product, which is used on pasta dishes.

People who have bought the sauce but are unable to eat it have been asked to return it to the store where it was bought.

The Food Standard Agency said the product affected was one batch of 350g Tesco Arrabbiata Sauce with a use-by date of 2 March 2023.

The agency said: “This product may contain milk making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.”

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents do not eat it.

“Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund, no receipt is required.”

Tesco said: "We have been made aware that one date code of Tesco Arrabbiata Sauce 350g may contain milk which is not declared on the packaging.

"The product could pose a safety risk to those people with an allergy or intolerance to milk."

"Please do not consume this product if you have an allergy to milk, return the affected product to store where a full refund will be given.

“No receipt is required. Tesco apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”

Arrabbiata is a spicy sauce used on pasta and made from garlic, tomatoes and dried red chili peppers cooked in olive oil.

The sauce originates from the Lazio region and particularly from the city of Rome.

The FSA says it issues food alerts when there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

The product may then be withdrawn from shelves, with customers asked to return it.

“Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk,” it says.

“When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.”