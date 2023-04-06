Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A deadly tick-borne disease that can cause meningitis is “likely” to be present in the UK, health officials have warned after cases were spotted across the UK.

A confirmed case of tick-borne encephalitis (TBEV) was found in Yorkshire last year, and a probable case was also detected in the Loch Earn area of Scotland in 2022.

A joint UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Defra committee said the virus has also been seen in the Hampshire/Dorset and Norfolk area, but may also be present in other parts of England as the tick species which carries the virus is widespread in the UK.

Tick-borne encephalitis is “likely” to be present in the UK, health officials have said (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Encephalitis is an uncommon but potentially deadly condition in which the brain becomes swollen.

It can cause a range of illnesses from completely asymptomatic infection, to mild flu-like illness, to severe infection in the central nervous system such as meningitis or encephalitis.

It is already common in many parts of Europe, and is an important cause of viral infections in the central nervous system, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

However, the joint committee said that the risk to the public is very low.

Ian Jones, professor of virology, University of Reading, said wearing appropriate clothes “essentially removes the risk”.

“Tick-borne encephalitis virus was reported in ticks in Thetford Forest in 2019 and today’s update would suggest that it has now become established at other sites and caused sporadic disease in people,” he said.

“Genetically the UK viruses have been close to European or Scandinavian strains so they may have originally arrived from the near continent in ticks attached to birds.

“The virus is found naturally in some ticks and gets transferred to a person if they are bitten (only if the tick is infected), usually on bare arms and legs whilst walking through undergrowth. Wearing appropriate clothing essentially removes the risk.”

Members of the public who become unwell after a tick bite have been told to seek GP advise (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Prof Jones added: “Now here, it’s unlikely that TBEV will disappear, but the general threat level is very low and there is no reason to suppose cases in people will be any more than sporadic in nature.

“A vaccine is used in areas of high incidence in Europe and could be considered here for individuals with outdoor occupations in areas where the virus is found.

“For the general public however the risk is minimal.”

Dr Meera Chand, deputy director at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “Our surveillance suggests that tick-borne encephalitis virus is very uncommon in the UK and that the risk to the general population is very low.”

When to see a GP

Members of the public who become unwell after a tick bite have been told to seek GP advice, and to seek urgent medical attention if they have:

Symptoms of meningitis

Severe headache

Stiff neck

Pain looking at bright lights

Sudden neurological symptoms