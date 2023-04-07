Brits say they’re tired ‘all the time’ as stress leaves millions struggling to sleep

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A poll of 2,000 adults found they say ‘I’m tired’ out loud three times a day - with one in 10 saying the phrase five times or more.

General stress (42 per cent), work (29 per cent), money worries (24 per cent) and relationship issues (19 per cent) were the top things keeping them up all night.

And more than one in 10 (14 per cent) constantly feel weary.

However, 63 per cent try to avoid stress triggers right before going to bed, with 60 per cent blaming it for their inability to sleep.

While reading a book (22 per cent) and switching phones off completely (17 per cent) were popular ways to de-stress at night.

And 30 per cent have left their phone on charge in another room overnight, to stop them from looking at it too close to lights out.

Dr. Ranj Singh, sleep and wellness ambassador at Furniture Village, which commissioned the research as part of its campaign for a better night’s sleep, said: "There’s a lot going on which can impact our sleep – especially right now.

“Being awake can be stressful enough, and if you’re not getting the sleep you need to recharge your brain and body, that can have a serious long-term impact.

“Having disjointed sleep every now and then isn’t unusual, but if it’s every night, you will find your energy levels dwindling and your ability to cope with the stresses and strains of everyday life will significantly reduce.”

The research also found one in five find it difficult - if not impossible - to pinpoint exactly why they have had a bad night’s sleep.

But Brits believe they need seven hours and 15 minutes of kip each night to be fully functional, with just one in 10 feeling like they get “more than enough”.

Instead, the average adult reckons they fail to get the requisite number of hours on three nights out of seven each week.

As a result, 54 per cent of sleep-deprived citizens reported feeling irritable due to tiredness and will have two naps a week to supplement their sleep.

It also emerged that when tired, 32 per cent have eschewed healthy food and turned to junk items instead, and 24 per cent have had an argument with their partner.

While 22 per cent have even burst into tears due to being overtired, and 20 per cent have succumbed to illness.

But 25 per cent of adults polled, via OnePoll, have even been so concerned about the ongoing tiredness they’ve seen a doctor or medical professional.

Dr. Ranj, who has created top tips to combat stress for those wanting a perfect night of sleep, added: “The things keeping Brits awake at night are a mix of mental and physical.

“It’s difficult to sleep if you’re in a noisy or stimulating environment, if you’re uncomfortable, or your pillow and mattress aren’t providing the right support.

“In fact, 58 per cent of people said having a decent mattress was very important when it comes to making sure they have a good night’s sleep.

“People aren’t averse to trying to improve their physical sleeping conditions either, with 28 per cent getting new pillows while 24 per cent had got a new mattress.

“But similarly, many issues are psychological – stress, work or money worries, or problems in your relationship can also have people staring at the ceiling during the witching hour.”

Top 20 things keeping Brits up at night: