NHS staff sent home and GP practices close early for safety over fear of more riots

Healthcare leaders are increasing security in hospitals, closing GP practices early and offering to pay for workers’ taxis amid fears over more riots, The Independent has been told.

The NHS is preparing to protect staff ahead of possible further violence and disruption on Wednesday evening following days of unrest across parts of the UK.

One executive told The Independent their area was planning ways to separate different factions of people, such as rioters and counter-protesters, to different hospitals in order to avoid conflicts.

The plans come as lists have circulated from the far-right - alongside flame emojis and calls to “mask up” - setting out 39 potential targets including immigration centres.

The Independent has seen messages from GP practices across North London and other health facilities informing staff they would close early at 5pm or 6pm to allow staff to leave in time.

Several top executives speaking with this publication said their hospitals have offered to pay for staff taxis where there is a risk they will be travelling through targeted areas.

Police officers push back rioters with shields outside the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Rotherham ( Getty )

Other hospital executives said they have increased the number of security staff on site, or paired up staff who have to travel to patients in the community.

One national source said some hospitals have allowed staff members to switch shifts.

Health secretary Wes Streeting said on Monday that NHS staff could refuse to treat patients if they faced racist abuse from them.

His statement comes after nurses in Sunderland were reportedly injured by rioters while they were trying to get to the hospital for work.

Current guidance already allows for NHS staff to refuse care if a patient is being abusive and not in need of urgent or emergency care.

NHS ethnic minority staff across the country have expressed fears over going to work in recent days.

A car burns on Parliament Road, in Middlesbrough ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

One medic working in Birmingham, which faced widespread riots on Monday, told The Independent: “These recent events are very concerning, and I cannot highlight enough how unsafe and vulnerable many of us are feeling.

“While no doubt NHS bodies are doing their best. The issue we have at our hospital is that there is simply not enough parking on sites. Many staff would park about a 10- to 15-minute walk away on the streets and walk in.

“Now that feels and is seriously risky. I cycle and now feel very vulnerable. I do wonder whether some hospitals should aim to throw a ring of steel around each site and allow all staff to park inside that for the foreseeable future, until these [riots] settle.”

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, a former British Medical Association (BMA) chair and GP in North West London, said: “You need dedicated NHS staff to be protected by not leaving them exposed walking the streets to travel home when there is potential for violent acts against them.

“So it is our duty of care to staff, and we've negotiated an earlier closing time today with our integrated care board. We have had to reschedule our extended hours’ clinic this evening which would have coincided with the timing of the riots.”

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, former chair of the British Medical Association ( BMA )

Dr Nagpaul, who also chairs the BMA’s forum for Racial and Ethnic Equality, added: “I used to talk about the National Front riots in the late sixties like horrific flashbacks to a time that I thought we had left behind. It’s so tragic to once again be witnessing these racial riots, thuggery and violent attacks now, such doors of cars being taken off to attack ethnic minorities inside, breaking down a door of a migrant hostel.

“It feels like we've gone backwards and have not progressed as a society in spite of all of the benefits we've seen of having a multicultural society.

“Tonight, we made a decision as a family to stay indoors. It's tragic that we’re fearful of going out.”

He said across North West London GP practices are able to close at 6pm to allow staff to reach home before the start of demonstrations.