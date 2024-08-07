UK riots live: Thousands of police brace for more disorder amid list of 39 far-right targets across country
More than 400 arrested and 100 charged as Sir Keir Starmer vows perpetrators ‘will feel full force of law’
Thousands of police officers are braced for more violence to erupt on the UK’s streets as dozens of immigration centres across the country have been named as targets on a far-right “hit list”.
A list of as many as 39 immigration law specialists’ offices, asylum support charities and immigration services is believed to have been widely circulated on social media over recent days, identifying their addresses as targets for far-right demonstrations on Wednesday – alongside flame emojis and calls to “mask up”.
Joe Mulhall, Director of Research at the anti-fascist group HOPE not hate, said: “This is a ‘hit list’ of aspirational targets that calls for action.”
It comes after Sir Keir Starmer chaired another emergency Cobra meeting on Tuesday evening. Speaking in Downing Street after the meeting, the prime minister vowed that “those involved will feel the full force of the law”.
Earlier in the week, Sir Keir announced a “standing army” of 6,000 specialist police officers to quell the ongoing violence after eight days of unrest across England and in Northern Ireland– and amid fears of more on Wednesday.
More than 400 people have been arrested since the violence began, 100 of whom have already been charged, with defendants expected in court on Wednesday.
Have you been affected by this? Email barney.davis.ind@independent.co.uk
Assistant chief constable urges people to ignore list warning police ‘will be waiting'
An assistant chief constable has urged people to ignore a list of locations, which has been shared on social media as possible targets for gatherings, saying police will be waiting.
Andy Mariner, of Essex Police, said there is “disinformation on social media” talking about activity in the county on Wednesday, adding: “Our message is clear – ignore it.”
“If you’re planning on coming here intent on disorder, we will be waiting for you, and you will be arrested,” he said.
“There is information going around on the internet highlighting specific locations around the country and some of those details of locations are just plain false, including here in Essex.”
Jess Phillips ‘appeared to justify intimidation against a female journalist’, claims Jenrick
Robert Jenrick has accused Jess Phillips of “appearing to explain away or justify intimidation against a female journalist” after the Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley suggested that rumours of a far-right gathering had been deliberately spread in a bid to cause trouble.
Large groups of men, some sporting Palestinian flags, gathered outside a mosque in the Bordesley Green area after rumours circulated that the far right were planning on targeting it.
A man with a knife attacked a Sky News van as the TV crew attempted to leave the area after being told they were not welcome, reporter Becky Johnson said. Ms Johnson was interrupted by a protester on a motorbike who swore and made rude gestures at the camera while attempting to deliver a live report in Birmingham.
Speaking to Times Radio, Mr Jenrick said: "I thought it was quite wrong that Jess Phillips, the Home Office minister, literally responsible for safeguarding and for taking action against violence perpetrated against women and girls, appeared to explain away or justify intimidation against a female journalist and sectarian gangs on the streets of her own city in Birmingham.
“And neither the prime minister nor the home secretary has made any comment upon that. That's wrong. I don't think that's leadership."
Sadiq Khan warns far-right targeting London they will feel ‘full force’ of the law
Sadiq Khan has warned members of the far-right targeting London they will feel the “full force” of the law.
The Labour mayor has also asked Londoners to check on their friends and neighbours as the capital braces for violence.
“Show them that care and compassion is what Londoners are all about,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Whitehall Editor Kate Devlin reports:
Khan warns far-right targeting London they will feel 'full force' of the law
Mayor asks Londoners to check on friends and neighbours as capital braces for violence
Inquests into the deaths of Southport stabbing victims opened and adjourned
Inquests into the deaths of Southport stabbing victims Bebe King, six, Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, have been opened and adjourned at Bootle Town Hall.
Senior coroner Julie Goulding said it was “impossible to adequately articulate the devastating lifelong effects of the truly tragic events of Monday, 29 July”.
Jenrick calls rioters ‘morons’ and says debates about immigration are ‘for another day’
Tory leadership contender Robert Jenrick called rioters “morons” and said debates about immigration and integration are “for another day”.
The former immigration minister told Sky News: “There is a separate debate to be had around integration and immigration in this country.
“But I think that is for another day, because we mustn’t allow the legitimate concerns of millions of people on those issues to be tarred by the brush of these criminals, these thugs, these yobs, these morons, frankly, who are out on the streets, causing harm, hurting people, smashing up shops.
“They’re very separate issues, and we shouldn’t see a link between the two.”
Elon Musk Twitter storm brings calls for reform
The Twitter storm surrounding Elon Musk after he appeared to fan the flames of discontent when he launched a tirade against Sir Keir Starmer has led to calls for reform.
Speaking to LBC News, Adam Leon Smith, Fellow of BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, said: “There's got to be a tipping point where a foreign billionaire platform owner needs to take some responsibility for running a toxic bot network that has become one of the main sources of fake news in the UK.”
Man who confronted Southport attacker says he’s not begun to process ‘horror’
A man who was stabbed during the Southport attack last week has said he has “not begun to process the horror show” that he witnessed. Three girls were killed when a knifeman entered a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club on 29 July and began stabbing those inside. Ten people, including two adults, were also seriously injured and taken to hospitals across Merseyside. John Hayes, 63, was attacked while trying to disarm the knifeman as the incident unfolded and says he is lucky the knife just missed an artery. “I’ve not even begun to process the horror show that I have seen,” Mr Hayes told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Wednesday 7 August.
More people want to spread message of welcome amid violence, charity says
There are so many more people who want to spread a message of welcome and solidarity to asylum seekers in the UK than spread hate, a charity boss has said, amid an “incredible response” to a campaign to counter violence seen across the country.
Conversation Over Borders, a national charity supporting refugees and asylum seekers, is calling for people to send in welcoming notes which will be delivered to asylum seekers staying at initial hotel accommodation, including those targeted in “far-right violence”.
Chief executive Colette Batten-Turner said since putting the call out the charity received 150 messages by the next day, adding: “We are getting more and more messages come in by the second.”
“People are really rallying around it,” she said. “It’s incredible to see it, I think it’s so important the voices we are hearing, most are the voices of far-right extremism, that it’s actually really not representative of most people in the UK.”
She added: “My message to anyone living in initial accommodation hotels and newly arrived to the UK or feel affected, is… there are so many more people who want to spread a message of welcome and solidarity and compassion, and who will welcome those people to the UK, and feel the UK is a better place because they’re here. We will make this a safe place for them to be, even if it doesn’t feel like it at the moment.”
Conversation Over Borders currently works with 800 refugees and asylum seekers across the country, including visiting people in hotel accommodation.
Ms Batten-Turner said: “People are very, very afraid, even in places not yet targeted by the far-right violence.”
Sharing positive messages to asylum seekers began as part of the charity’s digital inclusion project where a note from the donor would accompany technology such as a laptop to the newly arrived asylum seeker to create a “personal connection”.
“It’s really touched people and really helped,” Ms Batten-Turner said, as the initiative aims to counter a narrative of exclusion and racism, and think about how people who have just arrived are “just human beings like everyone else”.
The charity hopes to start sending out the handwritten notes at the end of the week.
Man charged with possessing offensive weapon at Birmingham counter-protest
A man has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon during a gathering in Birmingham after TV coverage showed someone apparently holding a sword.
Shehraz Sarwar from Birmingham was arrested and charged by West Midlands Police following the incident in Bordesley Green on Monday.
A number of counter-protesters gathered in the area after social media rumours of a far-right march being staged there.
The 46-year-old was remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
Leading musicians and politicians among 1,000 people joining forces to unite country against racism
Leading musicians, actors, activists, sportspeople and politicians are among the more than 1,000 people who have joined forces to bring the country together against racism amid the ongoing far-right riots.
Singers Kate Nash, Paloma Faith and Billy Bragg, as well as former England cricketer Azeem Rafiq, and Jerry Dammer, founder of The Specials are among those who have signed the open letter written by anti-fascist group Stand Up to Racism.
The letter states: “The far right are spreading racism, Islamophobia and hatred. [Tommy] Robinson and others are attempting to exploit the horrific knife attack in Southport to stir up Islamophobia and sow division by spreading misinformation about the attacker’s identity. This led to a racist mob rioting in Southport and elsewhere, violently attacking the mosques and police, chanting the same hateful slogans heard on Robinson’s London demonstration.
“Racism and Islamophobia in Parliament is leading to racism and Islamophobia on the streets. When Robinson asked his London protest who voted for Nigel Farage and Reform UK, almost every hand went up. Suella Braverman emboldened this latest iteration of fascist mobilisations, with her claims of an ‘Islamist’ threat, policing ‘double standards’ and refugee ‘invasion’ inflammatory rhetoric.”
It continues: “All those who oppose this must join in a united mass movement powerful enough to drive back the fascists. The majority of people in Britain abhor Robinson and the far right. We are the majority, they are the few. Britain has a proud history of defeating fascists and racists. We can defeat them again. We must Stand Up to Racism, Islamophobia and antisemitism. We must unite and mobilise against the far right and fascism.”