Thousands of police officers are braced for more violence to erupt on the UK’s streets as dozens of immigration centres across the country have been named as targets on a far-right “hit list”.

A list of as many as 39 immigration law specialists’ offices, asylum support charities and immigration services is believed to have been widely circulated on social media over recent days, identifying their addresses as targets for far-right demonstrations on Wednesday – alongside flame emojis and calls to “mask up”.

Joe Mulhall, Director of Research at the anti-fascist group HOPE not hate, said: “This is a ‘hit list’ of aspirational targets that calls for action.”

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer chaired another emergency Cobra meeting on Tuesday evening. Speaking in Downing Street after the meeting, the prime minister vowed that “those involved will feel the full force of the law”.

Earlier in the week, Sir Keir announced a “standing army” of 6,000 specialist police officers to quell the ongoing violence after eight days of unrest across England and in Northern Ireland– and amid fears of more on Wednesday.

More than 400 people have been arrested since the violence began, 100 of whom have already been charged, with defendants expected in court on Wednesday.

Have you been affected by this? Email barney.davis.ind@independent.co.uk