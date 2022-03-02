Ukraine: Oxygen and medicine shortages continue as deliveries are hit

‘Critical’ shortages of oxygen and medical supplies to Ukraine continue today as services face difficulties in finding drivers to deliver vital resources.

Major pharmaceutical providers Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday that deliveries of drugs from its Ukraine based plant have been hit “due to shortages in driving staff.”

Novo Nordisk could not provide further details, but on Wednesday, Jarno Habicht, head of office for Ukraine at the World Health Organisation told a press conference it had become difficult to find drivers who are willing to bring Oxygen the factories which are still open, to hospitals.

He said: “Oxygen is particularly needed in some hospitals, which are getting isolated...because under the current situation, it's difficult to find drivers who are willing to drive and to bring oxygen from some of the factories which still have reserves, but as was said before, three of the factories are now closed as well.

“So there are reserves, which is a positive news, but we need to ensure that oxygen reaches to their to the hospitals.”

Ukraine‘s hospitals face an oxygen shortage with at least 2,000 patients needing it to survive, World Health Organisation (WHO) leaders have warned.

On Monday The Independent reported fears from doctors that areas of Ukraine were “desperate” for medical supplies.

Dr. Adelheid Marschang, WHO coordinator for Curge and Crisis Support Unit, also warned there were indicators the country may face “imminent shortages” of cancer medicines and insulin.

A spokesperson for Novo Nordisk which is a major supplier of insulin said: “Deliveries have been and are expected to be affected in the future due to the situation in Ukraine. We are doing everything we can to get medicines to the patients who need it, either through the Ukrainian health authorities or through humanitarian organisations.”

WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a press conference that oxygen supply levels in Ukraine‘s hospitals were dangerously low due to the conflict.

Dr Tedros said: "Critical shortages of oxygen will have an impact on the ability to treat patients with Covid-19 and many other conditions," he said.

He added that three major oxygen plants have closed in the country.

"At least three major oxygen plants in Ukraine have now closed and we are seeking ways of accessing oxygen from neighbouring countries and ways to deliver it safely to where it’s needed," he said.

His words were echoed by Dr Michael Ryan, the executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, who told the conference that more than 2,000 people were currently on oxygen support for treatment for Covid-19 in Ukraine‘s hospitals.

"I think the estimate just last week was that there was at least 2,000 people on oxygen for Covid in Ukraine", he said.

He added that the total number of people who need oxygen would be even higher.

"In fact if anything it has gone up because we have people with injuries and people who are undergoing surgery and need oxygen," he said.

"We have children with childhood pneumonia, we have women with difficulties in labour. So oxygen is not just life-saving for Covid, oxygen is life-saving full stop."

He warned that patients can’t be put on a waiting list for oxygen, they need it right now.

"You need it when you need it", he said. "You can’t wait until tomorrow for oxygen. You can’t wait until next week. You can’t be put on a waiting list for oxygen.”