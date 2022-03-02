✕ Close Building on fire in shelling attack in Kharkiv, rescuers work on the spot

Ukraine has claimed that more than 2,000 of its civilians have been killed during the first week of Russia’s invasion.

The country’s emergency service also said that hundreds of structures including transport facilities, hospitals, kindergartens and homes have been destroyed since the conflict began.

“Children, women and defence forces are losing their lives every hour,” it said in a statement.

It comes as the southeastern port city of Mariupol has suffered significant casualties and a water outage as it faces continued bombardment from Russian forces, its mayor said on Wednesday.

“The enemy occupying forces of the Russian Federation have done everything to block the exit of civilians from the city of half a million people,” Mayor Vadym Boichenko told Ukrainian broadcasters.

He did not provide an exact number of casualties.

Meanwhile, Ukrainians have said they are continuing to fight Russian forces in the southern port of Kherson, the first sizeable city Russia claims to have seized in the midst of its continued bombardment of the area.