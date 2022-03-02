Ukraine-Russia news - live: Putin’s forces attack Mariupol and Kherson as civilian death toll ‘hits 2,000’
Russia will face ‘real danger’ if Ukraine acquired nuclear weapons, the Kremlin said
Ukraine has claimed that more than 2,000 of its civilians have been killed during the first week of Russia’s invasion.
The country’s emergency service also said that hundreds of structures including transport facilities, hospitals, kindergartens and homes have been destroyed since the conflict began.
“Children, women and defence forces are losing their lives every hour,” it said in a statement.
It comes as the southeastern port city of Mariupol has suffered significant casualties and a water outage as it faces continued bombardment from Russian forces, its mayor said on Wednesday.
“The enemy occupying forces of the Russian Federation have done everything to block the exit of civilians from the city of half a million people,” Mayor Vadym Boichenko told Ukrainian broadcasters.
He did not provide an exact number of casualties.
Meanwhile, Ukrainians have said they are continuing to fight Russian forces in the southern port of Kherson, the first sizeable city Russia claims to have seized in the midst of its continued bombardment of the area.
More than 21 killed and 112 injured in past 24 hours of Russian assault on Kharkiv, officials claim
Ukraine has managed to halt the massing of Russian troops in Kharkiv, a city official has said, but Putin’s forces have responded by unleashing lethal air attacks and mass shelling.
Oleg Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional administration, added that over the past 24 hours 21 people were killed and at least 112 were injured by Russia’s military operation in the city.
Watch: Sergei Lavrov says Russia would face a ‘real danger’ if Ukraine acquires nuclear weapons
Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told the Geneva disarmament meeting via video link that Ukraine seeking to acquire nuclear weapons would be a ‘real danger’ to Russia that would prompt a necessary response.
Georgia to submit application to join EU days after Ukraine launched its bid for membership
Russia says nearly 500 of its soldiers killed and 1,600 injured fighting in Ukraine
Nearly 500 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine, the country’s defence chiefs say.
The RIA Novosty news agency said the Russian defence ministry said 498 had died and another 1,597 had been wounded since the beginning of Moscow’s military operation there, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.
Russia says nearly 500 of its soldiers killed
Russia’s defence ministry has said that 1,597 of its soldiers have been injured while 498 have died since it commenced its invasion of Ukraine a week ago.
Russian delegation en route to resume peace talks, reports claim, amid continued attacks on city of Kherson
A Belarusian news agency has claimed that a Russian delegation is travelling to a meeting point for talks with Ukrainian counterparts expected to resume later today, reports Reuters.
It comes as Ukrainians said they were fighting on in the southern port of Kherson, the first sizeable city Russia claims to have seized in the midst of its continued bombardment of the area.
Russian forces block exit from port city of Mariupol, its mayor claims
The southeastern port city of Mariupol has suffered significant casualties and a water outage as it faces continued bombardment from Russian forces, its mayor said on Wednesday.
“The enemy occupying forces of the Russian Federation have done everything to block the exit of civilians from the city of half a million people,” Mayor Vadym Boichenko told Ukrainian broadcasters.
He did not provide an exact number of casualties.
In pictures: Parents cradle newborn children from maternity hospital basement in war torn Kyiv
Images have captured parents holding their newborn babies as they bunker down in the basement of a perinatal centre in Kyiv amid the constant bellows of air raid sirens.
The maternity centre turned bomb shelter has been converted into a makeshift medical ward amid the escalation of Russian attacks in Ukraine’s capital.
Kyiv’s mayor earlier warned that Russian troops are drawing closer to the Ukrainian capital as thousands continue to flee the city.
“We are preparing and will defend Kyiv!,” Vitali Klitschko wrote in an online post. “Kyiv stands and will stand.”
UN security council convenes for emergency session over Russian invasion
The US ambassador to the United Nations today told members of its security council that Russia is preparing to ramp up the brutality of its military operation in Ukraine.
Speaking ahead of a major vote on Wednesday, Linda Thomas-Greenfield urged the general assembly to vote in favour of a resolution that is set to reprimand Kremlin over its invasion.
“This is an extraordinary moment. For the first time in 40 years, the Security Council has convened an emergency special session of the General Assembly” she said.
Zelensky waiting for response to Ukraine’s application to join EU
Volodymyr Zelenskiy is waiting for a response from the European Union about whether Ukraine can join the bloc.
The Ukrainian president spoke after talking on the phone with European Council president Charles Michel.
Mr Zelensky said: “We discussed the current situation on the battlefield and diplomatic efforts. Waiting for the positive signals about Ukraine’s membership in the EU.”
Earlier this week, Mr Zelensky was photographed signing the application form for Ukraine to join the EU.
