Thousands of doctors have urged the government to urgently roll out a new vaccine which could prevent tens of thousands of babies and toddlers being hospitalised by a “dangerous” virus this winter.

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) has warned that ministers have just a small window to roll out a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, before it hits later this year.

RSV grinds children’s hospital services to a “halt” every year, the college warned in a letter, adding that a vaccination programme could ease the burden of the virus on both families and the NHS.

Doctors have said the government’s failure to act quickly and introduce a vaccine programme is a “blow to children” and leaves them exposed to the virus that hospitalises 33,500 children a year.

The college said that the introduction of a vaccine programme to infants could result in 108,000 fewer GP consultations, 74,000 fewer A&E visits and 20,000 fewer hospital admissions a year, solely in those aged under one.

It comes after warnings were levied by the college in The Independent last year over “frustrating” delays from the government’s vaccine body, the Joint Committee on Immunisations and Vaccinations (JCVI) to recommend an RSV vaccine programme.

The JCVI has now recommended the programme and the RCPCH, alongside thousands of healthcare professionals, have urged the government to act.

Dr Camille Kingdon, president of the RCPCH, has previously warned government it must act (RCPCH)

Dr Camilla Kingdon, RCPCH president, said: “Every year our child health services grind to a halt with high levels of RSV and other winter bugs.

“We now have an opportunity to turn the tide on this trend. The implementation of an RSV immunisation programme would be an absolute gamechanger, not just for the NHS and doctors on the ground, but also for parents who we know struggle with unwell children throughout the winter period.”

She added: “We simply cannot have another winter like the last. The chancellor and health secretary are staring a no-brainer in the face, they must heed the advice of doctors. Together with 2,000 of my colleagues, I urge them to seize this opportunity and not wait until after the upcoming election. RSV won’t wait.”

The letter, signed by more than 2,000 paediatricians and healthcare professionals, comes as concern among health leaders over levels of childhood vaccinations for viruses such as measles, mumps and rubella, have been rising in recent months.

Hundreds of cases of MMR have been reported since October with outbreaks spreading across the country following declining levels of immunisations among children.

The JCVI said in June that a rollout of two RSV vaccines, one for babies and one for pregnant women, would be “cost-effective”, while the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said there was a “strong case” for a jab.

Thousands of doctors have signed a letter to Victoria Atkins (AFP via Getty Images)

On Monday a letter, signed by more than 2,000 healthcare professionals and Dr Kingdon, to health secretary Victoria Atkins, said: “As healthcare professionals on the frontline, we know that RSV could significantly change the landscape and now the joint committee on vaccinations and immunisations has recommended as RSV programme. We believe this could save child health services reaching breaking point.”

RSV is very common in the UK and will infect most children before the age of two, often leading to a mild cough and cold. But in some rare cases, bronchiolitis or pneumonia can develop, which requires hospitalisation and can be fatal.

Doctors warned the government RSV is the leading cause of infant deaths globally and results in 20 to 30 children dying in the UK each year.

The letter claimed evidence shows RSV vaccines for infants could result in 108,000 fewer GP appointments, 74,000 A&E attendances, and 20,000 fewer hospitalisations.

Professor Ian Sinha, consultant respiratory paediatrician and member of the Asthma + Lung UK Council of Healthcare Professionals, said: “RSV is a widespread threat to infants.

“The lack of government action following the JCVI’s recommendation for a vaccination programme is a blow to children and young people in the UK, who already have worse respiratory outcomes than those in other rich countries.”

He said the government has the resources to roll out a programme and that delaying any further will leave thousands of infants needlessly vulnerable to this dangerous infection next winter.”

The Department of Health and Social Care was approached for comment.