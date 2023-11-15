Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New health secretary Victoria Atkins has vowed to get around the table with unions to end the NHS strikes - as she failed to attend a key healthcare conference just two days into her new role.

She instead sent a video message to the NHS Providers’ annual conference in Liverpool, where her predecessor Steve Barclay was due to speak at, telling delegates she would take a “fair and reasonable resolution” to the ongoing industrial action.

Ms Atkins said she planned to work with staff to overcome the challenges in the health service - despite not turning up the conference in person - and “take the long-term decisions that will build a brighter future for our NHS”.

She added: “This is the approach I will take to industrial action.

“I’m acutely aware of how the strikes have disrupted patient care and I’m committed to getting around the table, because I want to see a fair and reasonable resolution.”

Her comments come after reports NHS strikes have resulted in more than one million patient appointments and surgeries being postponed and cost services £1 billion.

This week the NHS said it had agreed with the Department for Health and Social Care to scale back plans to reduce the 7.8 million care backlog due to the impact of strike action on hospital finances.

For me, it is truly personal. Like families up and down the country, I owe our NHS a lot... I want to make sure it's here in fighting fit form for our children and our grandchildren, just as it's been here for us Victoria Atkins, Health Secretary

At the start of her message, Ms Atkins apologised for not being at the conference in person but said her belief in the NHS was one of the reasons she got into politics.

“Like families up and down the country, I owe our NHS a lot. It has cared for me and my family and bought my wonderful son into the world.

“I want to make sure that it’s here in fighting fit form for our children and our grandchildren, just as it’s been here for us.”

She said there was “a lot of work to do” as government reforms bed in and the NHS faces a tough winter.

“We know winter will be challenging, but this year we have all started to prepare earlier than ever before,” she said.

“Using our recovery plan, we can continue to expand capacity, build resilience and deliver better care. This has to be our number one priority.

“I recognise that this requires working collaboratively with other organisations and sectors – for example working with the police to support people suffering from mental health crises.”

She told staff they have “overcome a once-in-a-generation pandemic” and are working to tackling waiting lists.

Chief executive of NHS England Amanda Pritchard (PA Wire)

She finished off by saying her thanks to staff is sincere, adding: “Let’s roll up our sleeves and get on with the job. Now’s the time to deliver for patients and deliver for our NHS.”

Discussions between doctors’ leaders and officials at the Department of Health and Social Care are ongoing on the best way to resolve strikes.

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard revealed Ms Atkins asked her what she could do to help her in their first call aftr she took up the post.

“We then had a very wide-ranging discussion, but it will be unsurprising to know that one of the first things we talked about was industrial action.

We have consistently... talked about the impacts industrial action has had on patients, talked about the impact that it's had on our own teams and colleagues, talked about the impact it's had on finances, but also called on all sides to work together to find a resolution Amanda Pritchard. NHS England

“So we’ve been really clear, we have consistently … talked about the impacts industrial action has had on patients, talked about the impact that it’s had on our own teams and colleagues, talked about the impact it’s had on finances, but also called on all sides to work together to find a resolution.”

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, told the conference resolving the strikes was critical.

Victoria Atkins was appointed new Health Secretary in this week’s cabinet reshuffle (PA)

“So, resolving industrial action, absolutely critical, particularly critical for our workforce,” she said.

“The thing that we have been calling for on your behalf and will continue to call for until it’s resolved – is to see the industrial action behind us.

“We know what an impact that has had on staff, on patients, on the ability to see people in a timely fashion, to really get through those very long waiting lists...We really need to see that industrial action behind us and I was very heartened to hear Victoria’s approach there in the film, which really focused on coming to the table and negotiating, having a conversation and listening.”