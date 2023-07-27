Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Short bursts of vigorous daily activity that leave you out of breath could cut the risk of cancer by nearly 20 per cent, scientists have said.

A new study found four and a half minutes of vigorous activity, completed in one-minute bursts during daily tasks, could reduce the overall risk of cancer by 18 per cent and the risk of some cancers linked to physical activity by up to 32 per cent.

And it can include everyday activities such as vigorous housework, carrying heavy shopping around the supermarket and bursts of power walking.

Researchers from the Charles Perkins Centre at the University of Sydney were able to get the results from tracking 22,000 participants, who do not usually exercise, with wearable technical trackers.

“We know the majority of middle-aged people don’t regularly exercise which puts them at increased cancer risk,” said professor Emmanuel Stamatakis, lead author of the study.

“But it’s only through the advent of wearable technology like activity trackers that we are able to look at the impact of short bursts of incidental physical activity done as part of daily living.

“It’s quite remarkable to see that upping the intensity of daily tasks for as little as four to five minutes a day, done in short bursts of around one minute each, is linked to an overall reduction in cancer risk.”

Brisk walking can also help ensure you stay active (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The University of Sydney’s results, which were published in Jama Oncology, were found from monitoring participants over seven years.

Prof Stamatakis said: “[It] is a bit like applying the principles of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) to your everyday life.”

He added that adults who do not exercise are at increased risk of developing certain cancers such as breast, endometrial or colon.

Doing housework can also help (Getty Images)

In the study sample of 22,398 people with an average age of 62 who did not exercise in their leisure time, the researchers found 2,356 new cancer events (1,084 in physical activity-related cancer) over an average follow-up of 6.7 years.

They found that a minimum of around 3.5 minutes of daily exercise was associated with up to an 18 per cent reduction in cancer incidence, compared with none, while 4.5 minutes of daily exercise was associated with up to a 32 per cent reduction in physical activity-related cancer incidence.

The cancers associated with physical activity included liver, lung, kidney, gastric cardia (a type of stomach cancer), endometrial, myeloid leukaemia, myeloma, colorectal, head and neck, bladder, breast and esophageal adenocarcinoma (cancer of the oesophagus).

It comes after scientists last month recommended that yoga and walking can improve your odds of survival and cut the risk of the disease returning. Being overweight, meanwhile, can be seen to put people at risk of developing 18 types of cancer.