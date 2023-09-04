Jump to content

NHS patients to be prescribed Wegovy weight-loss jab for first time

Weight loss injection will be prescribed via specialist NHS weight management services

Alexander Butler
Monday 04 September 2023 07:24
Comments
<p>The weight loss jab Wegovy is being made available in the UK</p>

(Alamy/PA)

The weight loss jab Wegovy is being made available in the UK as part of a “controlled and limited launch”.

The drug, also known as semaglutide, will be prescribed via specialist NHS weight management services alongside a reduced calorie diet and exercise from September 4.

Those eligible should have a body mass index (BMI) over 30 or a BMI of more than 27 and at least one weight-related co-morbidity.

It comes afterthe National Institute for Care and Excellence (Nice) gave Wegovy the green light for NHS use earlier this year.

The drug should be used for a “maximum” of two years, according to its guidance.

More follows.

