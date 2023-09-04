NHS patients to be prescribed Wegovy weight-loss jab for first time
Weight loss injection will be prescribed via specialist NHS weight management services
The weight loss jab Wegovy is being made available in the UK as part of a “controlled and limited launch”.
The drug, also known as semaglutide, will be prescribed via specialist NHS weight management services alongside a reduced calorie diet and exercise from September 4.
Those eligible should have a body mass index (BMI) over 30 or a BMI of more than 27 and at least one weight-related co-morbidity.
It comes afterthe National Institute for Care and Excellence (Nice) gave Wegovy the green light for NHS use earlier this year.
The drug should be used for a “maximum” of two years, according to its guidance.
