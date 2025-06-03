Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Originally developed for type 2 diabetes, drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro are now being widely used for weight loss, with demand skyrocketing.

Touted as a game-changer by some and a cause for concern by others, GLP-1 receptor agonists work by suppressing appetite.

The UK government is backing a five-year trial in Greater Manchester, offering weight-loss jabs to up to 3,000 unemployed people with obesity, in a bid to improve job prospects and reduce strain on the NHS.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting defended the move, insisting it’s part of a broader preventative health strategy. “There’s a lot of evidence already that these jabs, combined with changes to diet and exercise, can help people reduce their weight but also prevent cardiovascular disease and diabetes, which is game-changing,” he said.

But as demand rises, so do questions. Streeting also cautioned against creating a "dependency culture" and experts have warned of potential side effects, including nausea, fatigue, and digestive issues, while long-term effects remain uncertain.

Concerns have also been raised about overuse, off-label prescribing, and people turning to unregulated online sources to get the injections without proper medical guidance.

There’s also a cultural shift to consider: Are we medicalising body image issues? Are we heading toward a future where weight loss is expected to come in a syringe rather than through lasting lifestyle change?

Now we want to hear from you: as Ozempic becomes more mainstream, is it a breakthrough treatment, or are we rushing in too fast without understanding the consequences? Are weight-loss jabs simply fueling a new era of body image pressure?

We want to hear from you. Share your thoughts in the comments – we’ll feature the most compelling responses and discuss the results in the coming days.

All you have to do is sign up and register your details – then you can take part in the debate. You can also sign up by clicking ‘log in’ on the top right-hand corner of the screen.