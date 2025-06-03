Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
the independent debate

Is Ozempic fueling a new era of body image pressure? Join The Independent Debate

As weight-loss injections become more mainstream, do you see them as a breakthrough treatment, or are we moving too fast without fully understanding the long-term consequences?

Tuesday 03 June 2025 07:15 BST
Comments
Millions of people worldwide are now using weight-loss drugs
Millions of people worldwide are now using weight-loss drugs (Getty)

Originally developed for type 2 diabetes, drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro are now being widely used for weight loss, with demand skyrocketing.

Touted as a game-changer by some and a cause for concern by others, GLP-1 receptor agonists work by suppressing appetite.

The UK government is backing a five-year trial in Greater Manchester, offering weight-loss jabs to up to 3,000 unemployed people with obesity, in a bid to improve job prospects and reduce strain on the NHS.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting defended the move, insisting it’s part of a broader preventative health strategy. “There’s a lot of evidence already that these jabs, combined with changes to diet and exercise, can help people reduce their weight but also prevent cardiovascular disease and diabetes, which is game-changing,” he said.

But as demand rises, so do questions. Streeting also cautioned against creating a "dependency culture" and experts have warned of potential side effects, including nausea, fatigue, and digestive issues, while long-term effects remain uncertain.

Concerns have also been raised about overuse, off-label prescribing, and people turning to unregulated online sources to get the injections without proper medical guidance.

There’s also a cultural shift to consider: Are we medicalising body image issues? Are we heading toward a future where weight loss is expected to come in a syringe rather than through lasting lifestyle change?

Now we want to hear from you: as Ozempic becomes more mainstream, is it a breakthrough treatment, or are we rushing in too fast without understanding the consequences? Are weight-loss jabs simply fueling a new era of body image pressure?

We want to hear from you. Share your thoughts in the comments – we’ll feature the most compelling responses and discuss the results in the coming days.

