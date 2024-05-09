Five babies die of whooping cough as cases rise across UK

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Five infants have died of whooping cough in the UK so far this year as cases of the illness continue to rise.

More than 2,700 whooping cough cases have been reported across England so far in 2024 – more than three times the amount recorded in the whole of last year.

New UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) figures show there were 2,793 cases reported to the end of March.

This is compared with the 858 cases for the whole of 2023.

The UKHSA said that between January and the end of March, there have been five deaths among infants, who are most at risk from severe complications from the illness.

The UKHSA said updated estimates of vaccine effectiveness in pregnancy showed high levels of protection (92 per cent) against infant death.

While most cases (50.8 per cent, 1,420) recorded between January and March were in those aged 15 years or older who usually get a mild illness, the rates of whooping cough remain highest in babies under three months of age.

Whooping cough cases have been rising across England, as well as in many other countries, since December 2023 due to a combination of factors.

File photo:2,793 whooping cough cases reported in 2024 so far ( Getty Images )

Whooping cough is a cyclical disease that peaks every three to five years, with the last cyclical increase occurring in 2016.

However, in common with other diseases, cases fell to very low numbers during the pandemic due to restrictions and public behaviours and a “peak year is therefore overdue”.

The impact of the Covid pandemic also means there is reduced immunity in the population.

Whooping cough, clinically known as pertussis, is a bacterial infection that affects the lungs.

The first signs of infection are similar to a cold, such as a runny nose and sore throat, but after about a week, the infection can develop into coughing bouts that last for a few minutes and are typically worse at night.

Young babies may also make a distinctive “whoop” or have difficulty breathing after a bout of coughing, though not all babies make this noise which means whooping cough can be hard to recognise.

File photo: Pregnant women are urged to get vaccinated against whooping cough ( Getty Images )

Those who think they may have come into contact with the disease are advised to stay home and not go to work or school until 48 hours after starting antibiotics.

The uptake of vaccinations that protect against whooping cough has fallen in recent years across the country – in both the programme for pregnant women and the infant programme.

Timely vaccination in pregnancy and in infancy are both important to protect vulnerable young babies from serious disease and women who are expecting a baby are urged to get the jab.

“Whooping cough can affect people of all ages but for very young babies it can be extremely serious,” said UKHSA consultant epidemiologist Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with those families who have so tragically lost their baby.”

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said it was “vital” that families came forward to get the protection they need.