3 children wounded in a school shooting in Helsinki, police detain a suspect

Police in Finland say a shooting at a school has wounded three children and a suspect was detained

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 02 April 2024 09:09

A shooting at a school in southern Finland wounded three children on Tuesday and police said a suspect was detained.

Police said they received an alert at 09:08 a.m. over a shooting incident at a lower secondary school with some 800 pupils in the city of Vantaa, just outside the capital, Helsinki.

The Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat said the suspect was caught in the Helsinki area later Tuesday.

No other details were immediately available.

