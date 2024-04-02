3 children wounded in a school shooting in Helsinki, police detain a suspect

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A shooting at a school in southern Finland wounded three children on Tuesday and police said a suspect was detained.

Police said they received an alert at 09:08 a.m. over a shooting incident at a lower secondary school with some 800 pupils in the city of Vantaa, just outside the capital, Helsinki.

The Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat said the suspect was caught in the Helsinki area later Tuesday.

No other details were immediately available.