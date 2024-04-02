3 children wounded in a school shooting in Helsinki, police detain a suspect
Police in Finland say a shooting at a school has wounded three children and a suspect was detained
3 children wounded in a school shooting in Helsinki, police detain a suspectShow all 5
A shooting at a school in southern Finland wounded three children on Tuesday and police said a suspect was detained.
Police said they received an alert at 09:08 a.m. over a shooting incident at a lower secondary school with some 800 pupils in the city of Vantaa, just outside the capital, Helsinki.
The Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat said the suspect was caught in the Helsinki area later Tuesday.
No other details were immediately available.