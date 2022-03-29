Millions of Ukrainians have fled their homeland after Russia’s invasion, triggering a major humanitarian crisis within Europe.

The fighting continues to have a devastating impact on civilians living in the country, which has prompted the UK to announce two schemes for refugees.

One is the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme, which anybody with space to house a refugee can apply for.

Individuals, charities, community groups and businesses can register their interest in the for the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme.

The other is the Ukraine Family Scheme, for those who already have relatives in the UK.

For those who are unable to offer a room, there are other ways to help, including volunteering to help raise funds for the crisis and donating to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal, which goes towards providing essential hygiene supplies, blankets and food.

Here we answer all of your questions on the Homes for Ukraine and Ukraine Family Scheme schemes, such as who is eligible and how to apply.

Homes for Ukraine scheme

How can I help?

There are two ways you can help through the Homes for Ukraine Scheme. If you know someone in Ukraine that you want to bring to the UK then work with them to fill out the dedicated visa application. If you don’t know someone you can fill out an expression of interest. More information is available on homesforukraine.campaign.gov.uk

How long do I have to provide accommodation?

We’re asking people to provide at least 6 months of stable accommodation, but you can extend this if you and your guest(s) want to do so.

What sort of space can I offer?

Accommodation can be anything from an empty room to an unoccupied home, as long as it’s safe, heated, free from health hazards and gives your guests adequate access to bathroom and kitchen facilities.

Am I going to be expected to cover my guest’s bills or provide meals?

No, you’ll just be asked to provide the accommodation. However, there is nothing stopping you offering meals if you want. An optional ‘thank you’ payment of £350 per month will be provided to people who do host guests.

Will there be checks carried out to protect my family and my guests?

Yes, the local council will complete checks on the accommodation and living arrangements. Security checks will take place too, which will vary based on circumstances. More information is available on ukstandswithukraine.campaign.gov.uk

For those sponsoring Ukrainian refugees

I’m interested, where do I register?

Complete the short form on the Homes for Ukraine webpage. You will be kept updated after recording your interest.

I already have a named contact to sponsor what should I do?

If you already have a named contact that you wish to sponsor you should get in touch with them directly and prepare to fill in a visa application with all of their details and yours.

I don’t yet know anyone from Ukraine to sponsor. What should I do?

If you don’t know anyone from Ukraine to sponsor you are still encouraged to take part in the scheme if you can. You may wish to get in touch with charities, faith groups or local community organisations who are starting to make connections between individuals.

I’m part of an organisation. What role can I play?

Record the organisation’s interest by visiting the Homes for Ukraine webpage. Named individual contacts are being prioritised.

The Ukraine Family Scheme

What is the Ukraine Family Scheme?

The Ukraine Family Scheme allows immediate and extended family members of British nationals and people settled in the UK to come to the UK. Those that have no ties to a Ukrainian national but would like to support the cause should register their interest to the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Who is eligible for the Ukraine Family scheme?

● Ukrainian nations applying must be applying to join or accompany a UK-based family member.

● Must be Ukrainian or the immediate family member of a Ukrainian national applying to the scheme.

● Must have been residing in Ukraine on or immediately before the 1st January 2022.

What immigration status, right to work and access to public services and benefits will I get?

Passport holders who apply through the online-only process will only receive a permission to travel letter and then a six-month entry stamp that evidences your right to work, study and claim benefits in the UK. Once in the UK, you will need to make an application to extend their stay for up to 36 months. You will be able to work and access benefits and public services - including healthcare, schooling, employment support and English language tuition.

How do I apply?

You can apply from outside of the UK under this scheme to seek to come to the UK. Either you or a sponsor completes a single form which collects your details and the details of your sponsor - which is your application. If you hold a valid Ukrainian international passport you will not need to attend a Visa Application Centre. If you do not hold a valid Ukrainian International Passport you will need to book and attend an appointment at a visa application centre. There is no charge to apply. You can book an appointment online at gov.uk/find-a-visa-application-centre

Can I apply if I have already entered the UK?

Yes, Ukrainian nationals that have already entered the UK can apply to the scheme provided they meet entry requirements. Applications made under the scheme will be prioritised by the Home Office.

What does the scheme provide?

Ukrainian nationals applying under the Ukraine Family Scheme will be granted a visa to the UK for three years.

Does this scheme cost anything?

No, the scheme is free and does not include any salary or language requirements. Where can I find out more information to the scheme? More information on the Ukraine Family Scheme and which family members are eligible can be found online at gov.uk/UFS