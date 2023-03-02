Jump to content

Fire breaks out at site in Hong Kong's shopping district

Hong Kong firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out at a construction site in the city’s popular shopping district

Kanis Leung
Thursday 02 March 2023 18:02

Hong Kong firefighters battled a blaze early Friday that broke out at a construction site in the city's popular shopping district.

The fire erupted at the site in Tsim Sha Tsui at about 11 p.m. on Thursday night. No casualties have been reported.

The site is surrounded by a shopping center, some residential and commercial buildings, with several hotels in the same area.

Police said four buildings nearby also caught on fire, but those blazes were extinguished.

