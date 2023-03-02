Fire breaks out at site in Hong Kong's shopping district

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hong Kong firefighters battled a blaze early Friday that broke out at a construction site in the city's popular shopping district.

The fire erupted at the site in Tsim Sha Tsui at about 11 p.m. on Thursday night. No casualties have been reported.

The site is surrounded by a shopping center, some residential and commercial buildings, with several hotels in the same area.

Police said four buildings nearby also caught on fire, but those blazes were extinguished.