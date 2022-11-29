Houston lifts boil-water order affecting more than 2 million
The city of Houston has lifted an order that called for more than 2 million people to boil their tap water before drinking or using it
The city of Houston lifted an order Tuesday that had called for more than 2 million people to boil their tap water before drinking or using it.
The boil order had been in effect since Sunday, when a power outage at a water purification plant caused water pressure levels to drop.
The order led to the closure of schools and businesses. The city rescinded the order shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Mayor Sylvester Turner has said two electrical transformers failed, causing power outages at the water plant.
