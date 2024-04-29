Humza Yousaf: SNP Scottish first minister speaks live as he announces resignation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Humza Yousaf, the SNP Scottish first minister speaks live amid preparations ‘to resign’ on Monday (29 April).

The Scottish National Party leader will step down at his official residence of Bute House, Edinburgh, after the Scottish Conservatives and Scottish Labour tabled two no confidence motions.

The 39-year-old, who now runs a minority administration at Holyrood, sacked the Greens on Thursday and they have joined the opposition in confirming they will vote to oust him.

He reportedly rejected a potential agreement with the Alba Party under Alex Salmond as “doing a deal with the devil” and “knows it’s time for someone else” to lead his party, sources said.

He would need the support of at least one member of the opposition at Holyrood to survive the vote, which could take place as early as Wednesday.