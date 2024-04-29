Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Humza Yousaf: SNP Scottish first minister speaks live as he announces resignation

Lucy Leeson
Monday 29 April 2024 12:14
Comments
Close

Watch live as Humza Yousaf, the SNP Scottish first minister speaks live amid preparations ‘to resign’ on Monday (29 April).

The Scottish National Party leader will step down at his official residence of Bute House, Edinburgh, after the Scottish Conservatives and Scottish Labour tabled two no confidence motions.

The 39-year-old, who now runs a minority administration at Holyrood, sacked the Greens on Thursday and they have joined the opposition in confirming they will vote to oust him.

He reportedly rejected a potential agreement with the Alba Party under Alex Salmond as “doing a deal with the devil” and “knows it’s time for someone else” to lead his party, sources said.

He would need the support of at least one member of the opposition at Holyrood to survive the vote, which could take place as early as Wednesday.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in