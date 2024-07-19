Jump to content

Five people survive after a helicopter crashes in Bali

Officials say two Australian and three Indonesian nationals have survived after a tourist helicopter crashed in Bali, due to being entangled in a kite string

Firdia Lisnawati,Edna Tarigan
Friday 19 July 2024 12:06

Two Australian and three Indonesian nationals survived after a tourist helicopter crashed in Bali, due to being entangled in a kite string, officials said Friday.

The Bell 505 Jet Ranger X helicopter, owned by PT. Whitesky Aviation, came down in Pecatu village in the coastal area on the Southern side of Bali, a statement from Indonesia’s transportation ministry said.

Photos circulated by Indonesia’s Search and Rescue Agency showed the helicopter with five people on board — including the crew and passengers — crashed on a limestone cliff.

“All victims could be evacuated safely,” said a written statement from the agency in Bali Friday. Three of them were taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Indonesia, a sprawling archipelago nation of about 270 million people, has been plagued by transportation accidents in recent years, including plane crashes and ferry sinkings.

Authorities say a team is being sent to the crash site for further investigation.

Tarigan reported from Jakarta.

