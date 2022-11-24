Jump to content

Indonesian rescuers focus on landslide as quake toll rises

On the fourth day of an increasingly urgent search, Indonesian rescuers are narrowing their work to a landslide where dozens are believed trapped after an earthquake that killed at least 271 people

Andi Jatmiko
Thursday 24 November 2022 03:21

On the fourth day of an increasingly urgent search, Indonesian rescuers narrowed their work Thursday to a landslide where dozens are believed trapped after an earthquake that killed at least 271 people, more than a third of them children.

Many of the more than 1,000 rescue personnel are using backhoe loaders, sniffer dogs and life detectors — as well as jackhammers and bare hands — to speed up the search in the worst-hit area of Cijendil village, where a landslide set off by Monday's quake left tons of mud, rocks and trees. Around 40 victims are believed still stuck in the soil and rubble of collapsed buildings in Cugenang sub-district.

Rescuers are also working on other impacted areas to make sure there are no more victims that need to be evacuated, said Henri Alfiandi, chief of the National Search and Rescue Agency.

“We hope all victims can be found soon,” Alfiandi said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, searchers rescued a 6-year-old boy who was trapped for two days under the rubble of his collapsed house.

More than 2,000 people were injured in the quake that displaced at least 61,000 people to evacuation centers and other shelters after at least 56,000 houses were damaged. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency has said 171 public facilities were destroyed, including 31 schools.

Suharyanto, chief of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said 100 of the 271 confirmed deaths were children.

Rescue efforts had been suspended temporarily on Wednesday as heavy monsoon rains fell.

The 5.6 magnitude of Monday’s earthquake would not typically be expected to cause serious damage. But the quake was shallow and shook a densely populated area that lacks earthquake-resistant infrastructure. Weak aftershocks continued until Thursday morning.

More than 2.5 million people live in mountainous Cianjur district, including about 175,000 in its main town, which has the same name.

President Joko Widodo visited Cianjur on Tuesday and pledged to rebuild its infrastructure and provide assistance of up to 50 million rupiah ($3,180) to each resident whose house was damaged.

Indonesia is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin known as the “Ring of Fire.”

___

Associated Press writer Edna Tarigan in Jakarta contributed to this report.

