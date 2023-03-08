Watch live as the UN marks International Women’s Day with high-level meeting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from New York as the United Nations celebrates International Women's Day.

The high-level meeting is being held to recognise and celebrates the women and girls who are championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education.

It is also celebrating those who are working to curtail the impact of the digital gender gap on widening economic and social inequalities.

Technologists, innovators, entrepreneurs, and gender equality activists will be gathered at the event on Wednesday, 8 March, according to the UN.

After opening remarks at around 10am local time, discussions and musical performances will follow at the UN headquarters.

The United Nations secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, will be among those taking part.

Sima Bahous, the UN Women executive director, will also be participating in the event.

It is just one of countless events being held across the globe to celebrate women and their achievements.

