US intelligence officials say Iran is to blame for hack of Trump's presidential campaign

The U.S. intelligence community says Iran is to blame for the hack of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign

Eric Tucker
Monday 19 August 2024 22:54
Election 2024 Trump
Election 2024 Trump

The U.S. intelligence community said Monday that Iran is to blame for the hack of Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

The joint statement from the FBI and other federal agencies was the first formal attribution of the hack to a foreign entity, though the Trump campaign had previously said Iran was responsible.

