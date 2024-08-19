Support truly

The U.S. intelligence community said Monday that Iran is to blame for the hack of Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

The joint statement from the FBI and other federal agencies was the first formal attribution of the hack to a foreign entity, though the Trump campaign had previously said Iran was responsible.