Watch live on Wednesday (22 May) as Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei performs prayers for victims of a helicopter crash that killed Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi.

The Iranian president, the country’s foreign minister and several other officials were found dead on Monday, hours after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest, Iran state.

Thousands of mourners have descended on Tabriz ahead of Ebrahim Raisi‘s funeral - which will last several days.

Some have come clutching photos of the late Iranian president, while others carried Palestinian flags

Iran will hold an election on 28 June to find the successor for president Ebrahim Raisi following his death.