Israel says 4 more hostages found dead, including 3 older men who appeared in video
The Israeli military has confirmed the deaths of four more hostages held by Hamas -- including three older adults seen in a Hamas video begging for their release
Via AP news wire
Monday 03 June 2024 18:55
The three men, Amiram Cooper, Yoram Metzger and Haim Peri, were all age 80 or older. They appeared in a video in December released by Hamas under the title, “Don’t let us grow old here.”