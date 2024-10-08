Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Watch a live view of Gaza’s Khan Younis city on Tuesday (8 October) as NHS volunteers warn of a catastrophic healthcare collapse.

Nurses and doctors working in field hospitals run by the British medical charity UK-Med have called for immediate delivery of supplies and for health workers and facilities to be protected, as the world marks the grim milestone of one year at war.

UK-Med, which runs two facilities in the centre of Gaza, has treated 200,000 people and sees around 1,400 patients a day, but is struggling with overwhelming demand and a punishing lack of supplies.

Since last October, Israel has launched one of the deadliest and most destructive military campaigns in recent global history, alongside a siege, in retaliation for the bloody attacks by Hamas on 7 October last year.

Around 1,200 people were killed in those attacks, with another 251 taken hostage, according to Israeli estimates. Since then, Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed nearly 42,000 people, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian health ministry.