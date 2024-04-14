Live: Middle East flight track after Iran launches drone and missile strike on Israel
Watch a live flight track of the Middle East on Flightradar.com today (14 April), after Iran launched a drone and missile strike on Israel.
Iran launched explosive drones and fired ballistic and cruise missiles at Israel late Saturday night in its first direct attack on Israeli territory, a retaliatory strike that raised fears of a wider regional war.
Sirens wailed and heavy thuds and bangs were heard from what local media called aerial interceptions of explosive drones.
Authorities said a seven-year-old girl was critically injured.
The attack came amid rising tensions following an attack on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus.
Israel’s military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said 99 percent of more than 300 drones and missiles fired by Iran were intercepted by Israel and its allies. He said Iran fired 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles.
Several ballistic missiles reached Israeli territory, causing minor damage to an air base. Israel reopened its airspace as of 7.30am, said country’s airports authority, with flight schedules from Tel Aviv expected to be affected.
