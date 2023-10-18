Watch live: Biden meets Netanyahu in Tel Aviv to ask ‘tough questions’ as Israel-Gaza conflict continues
Watch live as Joe Biden meets with Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on Wednesday 18 October to ask “tough questions” as the Israel-Gaza conflict continues.
The US president’s visit comes just hours after the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip was rocked by an explosion, believed to have killed at least 500 people.
Palestinian authorities are blaming an Israeli air strike, however, the Israeli military said its intelligence shows the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group is responsible, blaming the alleged faulty launch of a rocket intended to hit Israel.
The White House announced on Tuesday it cancelled a planned stop in Jordan, where the president was set to meet with Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas, along with King Abdullah of Jordan and Egyptian President Sisi.
The PA leader said following the hospital explosion he was calling for three days of mourning and returning to the West Bank.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies