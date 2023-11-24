Watch live view of Israel’s Ofer prison as hostages set for release in four-day Gaza ceasefire
Watch a live view of Israel’s Ofer prison from where Palestinian prisoners are expected to be released as part of the Hamas-Israel ceasefire deal on Friday (24 November).
A four-day ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas started at the scheduled time of 7am, to be followed by the release of 13 women and children under a Qatar-brokered truce.
The first of at least 50 hostages held in Gaza since Hamas’s brutal-incursion on 7 October will be released via Egypt on Friday, nine hours after the beginning of the humanitarian pause in Gaza, Qatar’s foreign ministry said.
Qatar foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said: “The first batch of civilians to be released from Gaza will be around 4pm of the same day. They will be 13 in number, all women, and children and those hostages of the same families will be put together in the same batch.”
