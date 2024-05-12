For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the country as it marks Memorial Day amid the Gaza war on Sunday 12 May.

Mr Netanyahu will make an address at the memorial ceremony for fallen soldiers and victims of conflict.

The commemoration comes amid Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas.

According to the Defense Ministry, 766 Israeli soldiers were killed while serving in the military during the past year.

A minute of silence will be held across the country at 8pm (local time).

A minute-long siren will sound and after that the state memorial ceremony will open in the Western Wall Plaza in the Old City of Jerusalem, with President Isaac Herzog and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi planned to attend.