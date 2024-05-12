Jump to content

Watch live: Netanyahu addresses Israel as country marks Memorial Day amid Gaza war

Lucy Leeson
Sunday 12 May 2024 14:01
Watch live as Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the country as it marks Memorial Day amid the Gaza war on Sunday 12 May.

Mr Netanyahu will make an address at the memorial ceremony for fallen soldiers and victims of conflict.

The commemoration comes amid Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas.

According to the Defense Ministry, 766 Israeli soldiers were killed while serving in the military during the past year.

A minute of silence will be held across the country at 8pm (local time).

A minute-long siren will sound and after that the state memorial ceremony will open in the Western Wall Plaza in the Old City of Jerusalem, with President Isaac Herzog and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi planned to attend.

