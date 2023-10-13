Watch live: Israeli artillery maintains positions near Gaza as IDF says residents have 24 hours to escape
Watch live as Israeli military maintain their position near Gaza on 13 October as the IDF says 1.1 million residents have 24 hours to escape.
Israel has ordered roughly 1.1 million Palestinians to evacuate the northern regions of the Gaza Strip with immediate effect in what the United Nations has warned will have “devastating humanitarian consequences”.
half of the Gazan population has been given just 24 hours, effective from Friday morning, to head southward in what experts fear could be the beginning of an Israeli ground offensive in the Strip.
A statement from the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on X, formerly Twitter, said: “The IDF calls for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southwards for their own safety and protection and to move to the area south of the Wadi Gaza, as shown on the map.
“The Hamas terrorist organization waged a war against the State of Israel and Gaza City is an area where military operations take place. This evacuation is for your own safety.”
