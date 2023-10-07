Watch live: View of Tel Aviv as sirens warn of incoming rockets around Gaza

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sirens can be heard around Tel Aviv this morning (7 October), as the deals with the aftermath of ‘dozens’ of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip.

One woman has so far been confirmed dead, and anyone living around the Gaza Strip has been urged to stay indoors.

The Times of Israel reported that hospitals in Beersheba, Rehovot, have received over 100 wounded.

Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif said 5,000 rockets had been fired into Israel to begin Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

“We’ve decided to say enough is enough,” he said, encouraging the involvement of Palestinians in the operation.

In footage from the aftermath, bus shelters can be seen destroyed, windows blown out, and emergency services on standby ready to deal with any further attacks.

Israel’s defence minister, Yoav Gallant, has declared ‘a state of war’, and insists that Hamas will ‘face the consequences’.

This is the largest attack on Israel in a number of years.