Watch live: Suella Braverman expected to make statement on violence in West Bank

Suella Braverman is expected to make a statement following Israel’s biggest military operation in the West Bank in 20 years﻿, killing 10 people and injuring at least a further 100.

Thousands fled the Jenin refugee camp following the supposedly militant-targeted attack involving drones and armoured vehicles, following months of rising violence.

Israel says it’s allowing people to leave, and the Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service said as many as 3,000 of its people had fled by midnight.

However, emergency services are reportedly finding it difficult to reach those who are injured because of the debris in their path.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) insist that they were aiming for 'terrorist infrastructure'.

While it's not known what Braverman will mention in her address, she has previously written: "The UK’s support for Israel’s right to self-defence does not extend to support for the annexation plans for part of the West Bank."