Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Israeli military finds bodies of 3 hostages in Gaza, including Shani Louk

The Israeli military says it found the bodies of three Israeli hostages in Gaza, including German-Israeli Shani Louk

Via AP news wire
Friday 17 May 2024 16:38
Israel Palestinians
Israel Palestinians (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Israeli military says it found the bodies of three Israeli hostages in Gaza, including German-Israeli Shani Louk.

A photo of Shani’s twisted body in the back of a pickup truck ricocheted around the world and brought to light the scale of the Oct. 7 attack.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in