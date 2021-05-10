Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem holy site
Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters inside a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site as violence erupted anew
Via AP news wire
Monday 10 May 2021 06:55
Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters inside a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site on Monday.
Officers fired tear gas and stun grenades and protesters hurled stones and other objects at police.
Police said protesters threw stones from the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound onto an adjoining roadway.
Palestinians reported stun grenades fired into the mosque compound, with dozens injured.