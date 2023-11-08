For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Ivanka Trump will testify in her father Donald Trumps’s New York civil fraud trial on Wednesday (8 November).

Ivanka will become the fourth member of the family to take the stand after her father’s appearance on Monday, and the testimony of her brother’s Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump last week.

Taking to Truth Social on Tuesday night, Mr Trump fumed about Ivanka taking the stand.

He said: “Tomorrow my wonderful and beautiful daughter, Ivanka, is going to the Lower Manhattan Courthouse, at the direction of Letitia Peekaboo James, the Corrupt and Racist New York State Attorney General, who has allowed Murder and Violent Crime in New York to flourish, and a Trump Hating, out of control Clubhouse appointed Judge, Arthur Engoron,” he ranted, before adding that it was “sad”.

This comes after Mr Trump took the stand on Monday, lashing out at both Judge Arthur Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James, calling her a “political hack”. The judge warned Mr Trump to stop using the courtroom as a “political rally” and urged his attorney “to control him”.