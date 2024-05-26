Jump to content

North Korea informs Japan of a plan to launch satellite

Via AP news wire
Sunday 26 May 2024 23:37
Koreas Tensions
Koreas Tensions (KCNA via KNS)

Japan’s coast guard said Monday it has been notified by North Korea about its planned launch of a “satellite rocket" beginning Monday through midnight June 3.

The launch plan likely refers to the North’s efforts to launch its second military spy satellite into space.

South Korea’s military said Friday it detected signs that North Korea is engaging in activities believed to be preparations to launch a spy satellite at its main Tongchangri launch facility in the northwest.

