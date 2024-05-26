North Korea informs Japan of a plan to launch satellite

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Japan says North Korea has informed it of a plan to launch a satellite by June 3.

Japan’s coast guard said Monday it has been notified by North Korea about its planned launch of a “satellite rocket" beginning Monday through midnight June 3.

The launch plan likely refers to the North’s efforts to launch its second military spy satellite into space.

South Korea’s military said Friday it detected signs that North Korea is engaging in activities believed to be preparations to launch a spy satellite at its main Tongchangri launch facility in the northwest.