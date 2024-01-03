Watch live view of Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport after Japan Airlines crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view of Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport on Wednesday (3 January) following the devastating Japan Airplanes crash, which killed five people.

The Japan Airlines-operated Airbus-A350 and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft collided on the runway at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Tuesday evening and both burst into flames, killing five out of six people aboard the military plane.

The Coast Guard team had been preparing for liftoff to deliver aid to those hit by the powerful earthquake that killed 62 people in Ishinaka on New Year’s Day.

Passengers on board the Japanese Airlines (JAL) flight that caught fire have recalled the scenes of chaos that unfolded, as well as the successful evacuation that saved the lives of all 379 people on board.

While the airline crew has been widely praised for the “textbook” evacuation of passengers, those on board flight JAL-516 compared the situation inside the aircraft to "hell".