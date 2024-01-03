Jump to content

Watch live view of Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport after Japan Airlines crash

Lucy Leeson
Wednesday 03 January 2024 06:57
Watch a live view of Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport on Wednesday (3 January) following the devastating Japan Airplanes crash, which killed five people.

The Japan Airlines-operated Airbus-A350 and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft collided on the runway at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Tuesday evening and both burst into flames, killing five out of six people aboard the military plane.

The Coast Guard team had been preparing for liftoff to deliver aid to those hit by the powerful earthquake that killed 62 people in Ishinaka on New Year’s Day.

Passengers on board the Japanese Airlines (JAL) flight that caught fire have recalled the scenes of chaos that unfolded, as well as the successful evacuation that saved the lives of all 379 people on board.

While the airline crew has been widely praised for the “textbook” evacuation of passengers, those on board flight JAL-516 compared the situation inside the aircraft to "hell".

