Watch live: Japan’s ‘moon sniper’ attempts historic lunar landing
Japan hopes to make the world’s first “pinpoint landing” on the moon early Saturday (20 January), joining a modern push for lunar contact with roots in the Cold War-era space race between the United States and the Soviet Union.
Japan’s attempt to bring down its lander at a precise location follows the April failure of a Japanese company’s spacecraft that apparently crashed while attempting to land on the moon.
As Japan and others look to enter a club so far occupied by only the United States, the Soviet Union, India and China, victory means international scientific and diplomatic accolades and potential domestic political gains.
