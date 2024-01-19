Watch live: Japan’s ‘moon sniper’ attempts historic lunar landing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Japan’s ‘moon sniper’ attempts a historic lunar landing.

Japan hopes to make the world’s first “pinpoint landing” on the moon early Saturday (20 January), joining a modern push for lunar contact with roots in the Cold War-era space race between the United States and the Soviet Union.

Japan’s attempt to bring down its lander at a precise location follows the April failure of a Japanese company’s spacecraft that apparently crashed while attempting to land on the moon.

As Japan and others look to enter a club so far occupied by only the United States, the Soviet Union, India and China, victory means international scientific and diplomatic accolades and potential domestic political gains.