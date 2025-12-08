Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Magnitude 7.2 quake strikes off Japan's northern coast and triggers a tsunami alert

Japan’s Meteorological Agency says a powerful earthquake has hit off the Japanese northern coast, and that a tsunami alert has been issued

Via AP news wire
Monday 08 December 2025 14:50 GMT
Japan Tsunami Warning
(Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A powerful earthquake struck off the coast of northern Japan on Monday, triggering a tsunami alert, the Japanese Meteorological Agency said.

The agency said the magnitude 7.2 quake struck off the coast of Hokkaido, near the coastal city of Aomori with an epicenter about 50 kilometers (about 30 miles) below the sea surface.

It issued an alert in the region for a tsunami of up to 3 meters (up to 10 feet).

Nuclear power plants in the region were conducting safety checks, public broadcaster NHK reported.

