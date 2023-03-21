Watch live as chancellor gives evidence to Economic Affairs Committee after budget

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from the House of Lords as peers hear evidence from Jeremy Hunt about the economy.

It comes one week after the chancellor unveiled his Spring Budget in the House of Commons.

Hunt announced plans to boost pensions, expand free childcare, and cut duty on fuel and draft beer.

He also declared that the Office for Budget Responsibility now does not predict that the UK will enter a technical recession this year.

The chancellor also confirmed that the energy price guarantee will be extended for another three months, after it initially being due to be cut in April.

An extra £11bn was also announced to be added to Britain’s defence budget over the next five years.

Small and medium-sized firms that spend 40 per cent of their expenditure on research and development will also be eligible for a new tax credit.

