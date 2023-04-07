Live: Al-Aqsa mosque worshippers attend Ramadan prayers following police raids

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from inside the al-Aqsa mosque as thousands of Muslims attend the second Friday of Ramadan prayers.

The Jerusalem mosque is considered to be one of Islam’s holiest sites and draws worshipers as they observe the religious month.

On Wednesday, Israeli police stormed the mosque in the Old City and fired stun grenades at Palestinian worshippers in a move that drew widespread international criticism.

Clashes between security forces and worshippers broke out, with dozens of worshippers barricading themselves inside.

The move has raised tensions as Muslims mark Ramadan and Jews prepare to begin Passover.

The Israeli police claimed “dozens of law-breaking juveniles” had fomented chaos by throwing rocks and other objects at officers and compelling police to act to restore “security, law and order”.

It was the second night in a row that the police raided the mosque.

