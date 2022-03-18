Russia Ukraine War Advisory

Russia struck buildings near western city of Lviv and capital Kyiv as world leaders push for an investigation of the Kremlin’s repeat attacks on civilian targets. President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping of China meet Friday for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Here’s a look at the coverage from our journalists in Ukraine, Washington and beyond. All times Eastern. You can find all our text, photos and video by going to our Russia-Ukraine war hub on AP Newsroom.

UPCOMING

UKRAINE WAR POLAND CANCER – Ukrainian refugee children with leukemia and other forms of cancer are brought to a facility in Warsaw where their treatment needs are assessed and experts decide where to send them further for treatment. Those who are the strongest are sent to hospitals across Europe while the most sick are found places in Poland.

RUSSIAN-ASYLUM-SEEKERS — Several asylum-seeking families from Russia and Ukraine are being ordered to leave Mexico’s busiest border crossing with the United States, where U.S. officials are blocking them from seeking refuge under sweeping U.S. restrictions designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Eager to avoid another massive migrant camp, Tijuana officials have told families that their presence raises health and safety concerns and could prompt U.S. authorities to close the crossing, severely disrupting daily routines for border residents who go back and forth every day.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-US OIL — Political rhetoric about ramping up U.S. crude production to lower gasoline prices and counter Russian influence during the war on Ukraine is at odds with the reality of the nation’s oil patches, where there’s not enough workers or supplies, little money for new investments and wariness that today’s high oil prices won’t last.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-CHILD ABDUCTION — Russia was massing troops on the border with Ukraine when an increasingly desperate Cesar Quintana went to the U.S. embassy in Kyiv in December to plead for a passport for his toddler son, who had been abducted from their Southern California home a year earlier by his Ukrainian-American mother. Quintana got a U.S. court order showing he had sole legal custody of 2-year-old Alexander. His son was living with his mother and grandmother in the besieged city of Mariupol and Quintana hasn’t spoken to them in two weeks. Quintana says he plans to go to Poland next week and try to enter Ukraine to find his son. By Amy Taxin. UPCOMING: 1,300 words, photos, video.

SENT/DEVELOPING

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — Russian forces are pressing their assault Ukrainian cities, striking on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv, as world leaders push for an investigation of the Kremlin’s repeat attacks on civilian targets. Rescue workers are still searching for survivors in the ruins of a theater that was serving as a shelter in the besieged southern city of Mariupol. And in Merefa, near the northeast city of Kharkiv, at least 21 people were killed when Russian artillery destroyed a school and a community center Thursday. By Cara Anna. SENT; developing: 1,300 words, photos, videos. WITH: RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE-LATEST; RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THINGS TO KNOW.

UNITES STATES-CHINA — President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping are set to speak on Friday as the White House warns Beijing that providing military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will trigger severe consequences from Washington and beyond. Differences between Washington and Beijing over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s prosecution of his three-week-old war against Ukraine are expected to be at the center of the call. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden will question Xi about Beijing’s “rhetorical support” of Putin and its failure to denounce Russia’s brutal invasion. By Aamer Madhani. SENT: 800 words, photos.

RUSSIA-PUTIN CRACKDOWN — Facing stiff resistance in Ukraine and with crippling economic sanctions at home, Russian President Vladimir Putin is using language that recalls the rhetoric from Josef Stalin’s show trials of the 1930s. Putin’s ominous speech Wednesday likened opponents to “gnats” who try to weaken the country at the behest of the West. His angry rant set the stage for sweeping repressions against those who dare to speak out against the war in Ukraine. SENT: 950 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-MEDIA — Britain’s communications regulator has revoked the license of the state-funded Russian broadcaster RT amid concern that its coverage of the war in Ukraine was biased. It said RT’s funding from the Russian state, as well as the fact that Russia invaded its smaller neighbor, were also part of the decision. SENT: 300 words, photos.

PHOTOS

AP PHOTOS: Day 22: Buildings in flames, soldiers on guard

VIDEOS

