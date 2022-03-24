Russia Ukraine War Advisory

A month since Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, President Biden is meeting in Brussels with top Western leaders in a series of summits to synchronise their next steps to force Moscow's retreat. Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy called on people worldwide to gather in public to show support for his embattled country.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-TOURISM — Countries from Turkey to Thailand, Egypt and Cuba are bracing for the loss of Russian and Ukrainian tourists just as their travel sectors were looking to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic. With many tourist-dependent economies also struggling with surging inflation and other woes, hotel workers, guides and others who serve visitors from the two warring nations are expecting more pain. By Suzan Fraser and Ayse Wieting, with photos and video.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-US-EUROPE – President Joe Biden and Western allies are gathering in Brussels on Thursday to grapple with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its global reverberations. In one day, the city is hosting an emergency NATO summit, a gathering of the Group of Seven leaders, and a summit of the 27 members of the European Union. More sanctions on Russia are expected. By Chris Megerian, Lorne Cooke and Aamer Madhani. SENT: 1,400 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy called on people worldwide to gather in public to show support for his embattled country as he prepared to address U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders gathered in Brussels on the one-month anniversary of the Russian invasion. By Nebi Qena and Cara Anna. SENT: 1,300 words, photos, videos. WITH: RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST; RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THINGS TO KNOW.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE MONTH IN REVIEW - Russia’s war in Ukraine, the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II, has killed thousands, reduced entire cities to rubble, turned millions into refugees and upset the international security order. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. In four weeks of fighting, Russian troops made some gains in the south but their attempts to take Kyiv and other big cities have failed and their offensive has stalled. Still, Putin hasn’t shown any signs of backing down. SENT: 1,600 words, photos.

AP POLL-BIDEN LEADERSHIP -- A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research looks at how Americans view President Joe Biden’s leadership during a foreign policy crisis.

UKRAINE WAR HUNGARY CIRCUS — Around 100 young Ukrainian students of circus arts fled their country as Russian bombings made conditions there too dangerous to remain. But in neighboring Hungary other fellow circus devotees extended help and solidarity. The Capital Circus of Budapest along with a Hungarian acrobatic school offered to take in the young performers. That allowed them to continue their training in the safety of Hungary’s capital. The refugee dancers, acrobats, jugglers and contortionists have received food, accommodation, and the opportunity to resume their passion for performance. They range in age from 5 to 20. By Justin Spike. SENT: 600 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-STOCK MARKET –The Russian stock market has resumed limited trading under heavy restrictions almost one month after prices plunged and the market was shut down following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. SENT: 500 words photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-UN HUMANITARIAN — The U.N. General Assembly is voting Thursday on a resolution backed by over 90 countries that blames Russia for the escalating humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. By Edith M. Lederer. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

AP PHOTOS: Day 28: As bombs fall over Kyiv, some seek solace

