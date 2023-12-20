Watch live: Biden touts his economic policy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as President Joe Biden visits Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to tout his economic policies in what the White House is calling a Black small business boom.

His arrival in Milwaukee comes a year after the Inflation Reduction Act, a major piece of legislation aimed at curbing inflation, was signed into law.

The president will visit the Milwaukee Black Chamber of Commerce to talk about Black business ownership growing at its fastest pace in 30 years, doubling the business ownership of Black households between 2019 to 2022.

The White House has said that Black wealth is up by a record 60 per cent from before the pandemic.

Biden will be joined for his speech in Milwaukee by the founder and owner of Hero Plumbing, a small business who are removing lead pipes in the city to help meet Biden’s commitment to remove all lead service lines across the U.S.