Watch Biden address public in Poland to mark anniversary of Ukraine war
Joe Biden addressed the public in Poland to mark the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine.
This video shows the US president as he delivered his remarks in Warsaw after his surprise trip to Ukraine.
He met with Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to the war-torn country and travelled to Kyiv.
Biden’s journey to Ukraine was seen as a clear display of Western solidarity as the war continues.
He arrived in Poland on Monday, 20 February, and is expected to hold talks with the leaders of NATO’s nine eastern flank nations.
It is also anticipated he will speak of how the US has “rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine.”
Before departing for Poland, Biden said: “I thought it was critical that there not be any doubt, none whatsoever, about U.S. support for Ukraine in the war.”
Sign up for our newsletters.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies