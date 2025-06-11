John Cusack, Ronnie Wood, Nancy Sinatra and more react to the death of Brian Wilson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Notable reaction to the death of the Beach Boys' Brian Wilson at age 82.

“The maestro has passed — the man was a open heart with two legs — with an ear that heard the angels. Quite literally. Love and Mercy for you and yours tonight. RIP Brian.” — John Cusack, who played Wilson in the 2014 biopic “Love & Mercy,” on X.

“Oh no Brian Wilson and Sly Stone in one week - my world is in mourning. so sad.” - Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood on X.

“Anyone with a musical bone in their body must be grateful for Brian Wilson’s genius magical touch !! And greatly saddened of this major worldly loss!! My thoughts go out to his family and friends.” — Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood on X.

“Anyone who really knows me knows how heart broken I am about Brian Wilson passing. Not many people influenced me as much as he did. I feel very lucky that I was able to meet him and spend some time with him. He was always very kind and generous. He was our American Mozart. A one of a kind genius from another world.” — Sean Ono Lennon on X.

“SO very sad to hear that our dear friend, inspiration and mentor for decades has passed away. Rest In Peace BRIAN WILSON...with love, Dewey & Gerry” — Dewey Bunnell and Gerry Beckley, the only remaining founding members of the band America on Instagram.

“His cherished music will live forever as he travels through the Universe and beyond. God bless you, sweet Brian. One of the biggest thrills of my life was singing “California Girls” with Brian.” — Nancy Sinatra on Instagram.