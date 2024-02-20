2 adults are charged with murder in the deadly shooting at Kansas City's Super Bowl celebration

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Missouri prosecutors said Tuesday that two adults have been charged with murder in last week’s shooting that killed one person and injured 22 others after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade. The new charges come after two juveniles were charged last week. The juveniles have been detained on gun-related and resisting arrest charges.