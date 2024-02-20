Jump to content

2 adults are charged with murder in the deadly shooting at Kansas City's Super Bowl celebration

Missouri prosecutors said Tuesday that two adults have been charged with murder in last week’s shooting that killed one person and injured 22 others after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 20 February 2024 20:09
Chiefs Parade Shooting
(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Missouri prosecutors said Tuesday that two adults have been charged with murder in last week’s shooting that killed one person and injured 22 others after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade. The new charges come after two juveniles were charged last week. The juveniles have been detained on gun-related and resisting arrest charges.

