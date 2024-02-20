2 adults are charged with murder in the deadly shooting at Kansas City's Super Bowl celebration
Missouri prosecutors said Tuesday that two adults have been charged with murder in last week’s shooting that killed one person and injured 22 others after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade
Missouri prosecutors said Tuesday that two adults have been charged with murder in last week’s shooting that killed one person and injured 22 others after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade. The new charges come after two juveniles were charged last week. The juveniles have been detained on gun-related and resisting arrest charges.