Kate Middleton has been given a new title by King Charles in recognition of her “taking on more responsibilities.”

Today (23 April) it was revealed that the Princess of Wales will also be known as The Royal Companion of The Order of the Companions of Honour.

This will no doubt be a welcome boost to the princess, who is also celebrating her youngest son’s birthday today, with the palace releasing a new picture to celebrate Prince Louis turning six.

The king revealed that he gave the princess the honour to recognise the “esteem she is held”.

The princess is now one of a select group to hold the title, including JK Rowling and Sir Elton John.

She was given the honour as part of a St George’s Day tradition and was not the only royal to be given a new title.

The Princess of Wales has a new title ( PA Wire )

Prince William was also honoured by being appointed the Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath.

Meanwhile, the Queen consort, Camilla, was made a Grand Master and First or Principal Dame Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

Queen Camilla was also honoured with two new titles today ( PA Wire )

The royal family are currently going through a difficult time as the Princess of Wales and King Charles battle their respective cancer diagnoses.

In the princess’s case, this has seen her step away from public life completely as she undergoes “preventative” chemotherapy.

News of her ill health first broken in January when it was announced that she was having planned abdominal surgery and would be off duty until Easter.

However, following a period of intense speculation prompted by a manipulated photograph of the princess, she announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

King Charles is still working when he can ( PA )

The news came just months after King Charles’s cancer diagnosis, which came after he received treatment for an enlarged prostate in January.