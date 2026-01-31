Japan, Britain to boost cybersecurity and critical minerals cooperation as China’s influence grows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Japan and Britain agreed Saturday to accelerate cooperation on cybersecurity and the supply of critical minerals, as China’s influence grows in the region.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his visit to Japan comes at a time “when geopolitical, economic and technological shocks are literally shaking the world.”

Starmer’s overnight Tokyo visit comes on the heels of his trip to Beijing, where he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to seek a long-term, stable “strategic partnership." Japan has faced growing tension from China since a comment by the country's leader Sanae Takaichi about a possible Japanese involvement in the case of Chinese military action against Taiwan, the self-governing island Beijing claims as its own.

He told a joint news conference that he and Takaichi agreed during their talks to strengthen collective security across the Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific, while boosting growth and economic resilience, and to launch a new cyber strategic partnership “to improve our cybersecurity to protect our economy.”

Japan has been stepping up its cybersecurity as experts have raised concerns about its vulnerability, especially as the country accelerates its military buildup and works more closely with the United States and other partners.

Meanwhile, Takaichi, noting a growing concern about the global export restrictions on critical minerals, said “we agreed that it is urgent for the like-minded countries to work together” to strengthen supply chain resilience.

Critical minerals include rare earth elements. While 17 elements are classified as rare earth, the U.S. government has identified 50 minerals overall that are labeled critical minerals, which also include a number of other minerals that are seen as essential to the economic and military strength of the nation.

Japan's only treaty ally is the U.S., and, in response to uncertainty over Washington’s security commitment in the region, the East Asian country has been expanding and stepping up its partnership with other friendly nations, such as Australia and Britain.

As major trading and defense partners, Japan and Britain agreed to cooperate in building more diversified supply chains in critical minerals and other areas, he said. The two sides will work together to support institutions for a free and predictable multilateral trade system, including expanding the 12-nation Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and its collaboration with the EU.

“I hope to elevate Japan-British relations even higher,” Takaichi said.

Associated Press video journalist Mayuko Ono in Tokyo contributed to this report.